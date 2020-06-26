NEWS
Irregularities found in Pakistan pilot licences are ‘serious lapse’: IATA

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Friday 26 June 2020
Irregularities found in pilot licences at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) represent a “serious lapse” in safety controls, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday after the carrier grounded one third of its pilots.

“We are following reports from Pakistan regarding fake pilot licenses, which are concerning and represent a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator,” an IATA spokesman said, adding that the organization was seeking more information.

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority has found that some 150 of PIA’s 434 pilots have “dubious licenses”, the airline said.

An inquiry into a PIA crash that killed 97 people last month has pointed to pilots not following procedures.

