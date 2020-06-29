At least 23 civilians killed at cattle market blast in southern Afghanistan

At least 23 civilians were killed in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province and dozens were injured when rockets fell on a cattle market on Monday, said Afghan government and Taliban officials.
The warring sides blamed each other for the attack on the open-air weekly cattle market in Sangin district where hundreds of villagers from neighbouring districts had gathered to trade sheep and goats.
A spokesman for Helmand's governor said the several rockets fired by Taliban insurgents landed close to the cattle market, killing 23 civilians, including children.
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 14:17 - GMT 11:17