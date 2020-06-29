NEWS
China says it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens over Hong Kong row

People wearing face mask walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong. (AP)
AFP, Beijing Monday 29 June 2020
China said Monday it would impose visa restrictions on US citizens who had “behaved egregiously” over Hong Kong, ahead of the expected approval by Chinese lawmakers of a controversial national security law for the city.

“China has decided to impose visa restrictions against American individuals who have behaved egregiously on matters concerning Hong Kong,” the foreign ministry said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s administration said it was restricting US visas for a number of unspecified Chinese officials for infringing on the autonomy of the financial hub.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 11:13 - GMT 08:13

