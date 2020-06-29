Gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi: Police

Gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday, with four of the assailants killed, police said.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire.

“Four attackers have been killed,” he said.

Plainclothes police officer surveys site of attack at Pakistan Stocks Exchange entrance in Karachi. (Reuters)

Karachi was once a hotspot for crime and political and ethnic violence, with heavily armed groups tied to politicians frequently gunning down opponents and launching attacks on residential areas.

However, the situation has largely stabilized in recent years following operations by security agencies against armed political outfits and extremist militants.

The operations were coupled with a series of large-scale military offensives targeting homegrown insurgents as well as Taliban and al-Qaeda-linked militants – often based near the lawless border with Afghanistan.

Militant groups however still retain the ability to launch periodic attacks in many rural areas of the country.

