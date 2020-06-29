Trailing in polls, Trump banks on replay of 2016

His poll numbers sinking four months from the US presidential election, Donald Trump invoked his 2016 victory on Monday, saying he is confident history will repeat itself on November 3.

“Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers,” he tweeted, without saying what they were.

“Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE!” he added, pointing to national polls that four years ago had Democrat Hillary Clinton winning the presidency.

Over the past several weeks, however, all national polls have pointed in the same direction: Trump well behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The latest poll by The New York Times and Siena College has Biden with a 14-point lead over the current occupant of the White House.

Observers advise caution, stressing that there are still four months of campaigning left, but they also note that Biden’s lead is significantly wider than Clinton’s was at this point in 2016.

Polls in key battleground states also are a source of worry for the Trump team.

According to the Siena College survey, Trump is behind Biden in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three states that enabled him to clinch victory in 2016.

“People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY!” Trump proclaimed in Monday’s tweet. It’s a slogan he has embraced in recent weeks, amid an unyielding coronavirus epidemic and the most serious civil unrest over racial injustice in decades.

