Britain, Taiwan condemn China’s Hong Kong law, Japan calls it ‘regrettable’

Hong Kong is one of many developing conflicts between Beijing and Washington, on top of trade issues, the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Britain has said the security law would violate China's international obligations and its handover agreement, which promised Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy for 50 years under a “one country, two systems” formula.



Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that if China had passed the security law for Hong Kong, it was “regrettable.”



The European Parliament earlier in June passed a resolution saying the European Union should take China to the International Court of Justice in The Hague if Beijing imposed the law.



Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries have called on China not to push the legislation.



China has hit back at the outcry from the West, denouncing what it called interference in its internal affairs.



Hong Kong stocks were up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, in line with Asian markets.

Read more:

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law: Cable TV

China slams violent Hong Kong protests as ‘terrorism’

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 06:55 - GMT 03:55