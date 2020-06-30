Pakistani PM Imran Khan says ‘no doubt’ India was behind stock exchange attack

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had “no doubt” that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier.

Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.



India said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault.



“There is no doubt that India is behind the attack,” Khan said in his address to parliament. “For the last two months my cabinet knew (there would be an attack) I had informed my ministers. All our agencies were on high alert,” he added.

Policemen secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building after a group of gunmen attacked the building in Karachi. (AFP)

