Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan and Iran's Rouhani to discuss Syria: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani will hold a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The three countries held talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in 2018, aimed at reducing tensions in Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, visit the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP)
