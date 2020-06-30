NEWS
Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan and Iran's Rouhani to discuss Syria: Kremlin

Iran's Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, AFP Tuesday 30 June 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani will hold a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The three countries held talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in 2018, aimed at reducing tensions in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, visit the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (AP)

Read more: Millions of Syrians at risk of starvation, warn leading aid groups

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said told the video conference will see Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani make "three statements" before discussing Syria in private.

The call will take place around 11:00 a.m. GMT, Peskov said.

The talks will be the first since September in the so-called Astana format, in which the three powers discuss developments in Syria, where the conflict has entered its 10th year.

Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 12:55 - GMT 09:55

