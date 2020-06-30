Secretary Pompeo to address UN Security Council on Iran arms embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday on the expiration of a UN arms embargo on Iran, the US State Department said on Monday.
The United States is pushing the 15-member UN Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The UN Security Council will decide on the matter and veto-powers Russia and China have signaled they oppose re-imposing the ban.
A new UN report endorses long-standing claims that weapons “of Iranian origin” were used in several attacks against Saudi Arabia last year and have been exported to the Houthis in Yemen.
The report provides evidence for US officials in their case to extend the arms embargo on Iran and further calls into question Tehran’s public commitments to dialogue and the nuclear deal.
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 02:12 - GMT 23:12