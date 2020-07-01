NEWS
France leaves NATO maritime operation after probe into clash with Turkish ships

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)
Reuters Wednesday 01 July 2020
Turkey’s ambassador on France on Wednesday said that Paris had informed NATO it was suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after a probe into an incident between French and Turkish warships did not back Paris’ claims.

“It seems that the NATO experts did not reach the same conclusion. I had the information yesterday, it seems that the Courbet (warship) is withdrawing from this NATO exercise,” envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing in the French Senate.

French newspaper L’Opinion reported on Wednesday that France had sent a letter to NATO informing the alliance of its decision to suspend its role in operation Sea Guardian.

