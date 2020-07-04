Canada suspends extradition with Hong Kong in protest against China security law

Canada on Friday suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest the tough new national security law China has enacted in the financial hub.

Canada is also halting exports of sensitive military gear to Hong Kong and updating its travel advisory for the city so Canadians will know how the law might affect them, the foreign ministry said.

“Canada is a firm believer in the ‘one country, two systems’ framework,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, referring to the semi-autonomous model adopted after Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

“We’re extremely concerned about the situation in Hong Kong,” he told a press briefing.

Trudeau said the “one country, two systems” principle was important not just for the city’s 7.5 million people, but for the 300,000 Canadians who live there.

“That is why we are going to continue to look at steps we can take to ensure the safety of its citizens,” he said, mentioning possible new “immigration” measures, without any specifics.

The Chinese legislation enacted this week outlaws acts of subversion, secession, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces.

Beijing has faced a groundswell of criticism, primarily from Western nations, over the law, which radically increases China’s control over Hong Kong.

