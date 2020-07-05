Kanye West announces 2020 US presidential bid

Kanye West officially announces he his running to become US president in 2020, making good on his promise five years ago during the 2015 MTV VMAs that he will make a bid for the top office.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted using the hashtag #2020VISION and an emoji of the American flag.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Rapper West officially became a billionaire in April thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, according to Forbes magazine.

Read more:

Kanye West officially joins the billionaires club thanks to Yeezy footwear: Forbes

Kanye West claims will one day be US president

Kanye West booed as declares support for Donald Trump

“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember... any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing,” West said last October during a lengthy interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show.

In 2016, West was critisized by fans after he declared his support of Republican President Donald Trump. He said at the time that he did not vote in the last US presidential election but that he would have voted for Trump had he done so.

Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 04:40 - GMT 01:40