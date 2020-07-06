China threatens ‘consequences’ for the UK if it sees Beijing as ‘hostile’: Ambassador

Britain will have to bear the consequences if it treats China as a hostile country when deciding whether to allow Huawei to be involved in the country’s telecommunications networks, the Chinese ambassador to Britain said on Monday.
“We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences,” Liu Xiaoming told reporters.
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves B.C. Supreme Court following her extradition hearing in Vancouver. (Reuters)
Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56