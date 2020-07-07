Russia detains ex-journalist Safronov, accuses him of passing state secrets to West

Russian security forces detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia’s space agency on Tuesday and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power.
Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed agents who searched him before putting him into a van.
Safronov denied passing state secrets to a foreign power during his interrogation, TASS news agency reported.
Safronov, who has covered military affairs for two national newspapers, faces up to two decades in jail if found guilty. His trial is expected to be held behind closed doors because of its sensitive nature.
His detention raised fears among journalists of a new wave of repression, and staff at Kommersant, one of his former newspapers, said in an editorial that the allegations looked absurd because he was a real patriot.
