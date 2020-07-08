Death toll from Ethiopia ethnic violence rises to 239: Police

The death toll from demonstrations and ethnic violence that broke out in Ethiopia last week following the murder of a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group has risen to 239, according to a tally of police figures.
“Due to the unrest that occurred in the region, nine police officers, five militia members and 215 civilians have lost their lives,” acting Oromia police commissioner Mustafa Kedir said on state television on Wednesday.
Police in Addis Ababa had previously reported 10 deaths in the capital.
Read more:
Thrown out, domestic workers in Lebanon look for a way back to Ethiopia
UN urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to resolve Nile dam dispute ‘together’
At least 50 people killed in Ethiopia protests over singer’s death
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 08 July 2020 KSA 10:39 - GMT 07:39