Saudi Vice Defense Minister receives call from British counterpart

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has received a phone call from British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during which they discussed several issues, especially on regional and global security, according to a statement.

“His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, received yesterday a phone call from His Excellency British Defense Secretary, Mr. Ben Wallace, during which the partnership between the two countries was discussed, especially in the defense field, and the efforts made by the two countries to enhance regional and international security,” according to a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

For his part, the British Secretary expressed his country’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s role in addressing threats to stability in the region. It especially said in regards to protecting maritime corridors and ensuring freedom of navigation in them.

“He also affirmed the country's government's keenness to strengthen defense relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the field of military exports to the Kingdom,” the SPA statement added.

The phone call on Tuesday comes after Britain said it can once again issue new licenses to export arms to Saudi Arabia after complying with a court order, according to Britain’s trade minister.

Last Update: Wednesday, 08 July 2020 KSA 05:01 - GMT 02:01