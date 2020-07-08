Ukraine preparing to take Iran to the ICJ for lack of cooperation over downed plane

Ukraine is preparing to take Iran to the International Court of Justice due to its lack of cooperation following the Iranian military’s downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran in January, a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8, killing all 176 onboard.

Iran admitted to downing the plane after days of denying responsibility and insisting the plane crashed due to a “technical failure.”

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran’s cooperation with the involved countries since downing the passenger plane has been “unsatisfactory,” Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin told Radio Farda.

It is “unfortunate” that Iranian officials publicly say they are ready to cooperate but take no steps towards doing so through the official channels, said Yenin.

Ukraine is committed to resolving the matter through talks, but “if our efforts fail, we will have to turn to international bodies,” he said.

Relatives of several of the plane crash victims have publicly said they want Iran to be pursued in the International Court of Justice.

Iran is yet to hand over the plane’s black boxes which has frustrated the families of the victims who accuse Tehran of deliberately delaying the process.

Iran said last month it will send the plane’s black boxes to France on July 20.

There are concerns that Iran has damaged the black boxes during the six months it has held on to them.

“The French experts will be able to determine whether any deliberate damage has been inflicted on the black boxes aside from the damage caused by the plane crash,” said Yenin.

