Indian gangster Vikas Dubey, suspect in killing 8 police, arrested after five-day run

An Indian gangster suspected of being involved in the killing of eight police officers has been arrested after nearly a week on the run from the authorities.

Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple on Thursday in the state of Madhya Pradesh in central northern Indian, according to a police officer and CCTV shown by local media networks.

Five days earlier, eight policemen were killed in a raid searching for Dubey in Uttar Pradesh, where the BBC described him as a “notorious local gangster.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Since then, Dubey has been on the run, with media reports and online rumors spreading over his whereabouts.

Some social media users such as Indian journalist Swati Chaturvedi had speculated that Dubey had reached neighboring Nepal, while others blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for incompetence.

So apparently Vikas has managed to reach Nepal — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) July 8, 2020

Chaubepur’s Dubey was allowed to hide near Kanpur for two days, drove around 3 states, grabbed kachories along the way, went for a temple darshan and strolled over to the police to surrender. Some terrorists are more special than others. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 9, 2020

However, on Thursday morning Indian media reported that Dubey had been arrested in Madhya Pradesh – one state south of Uttar Pradesh – when trying to enter a temple in the city of Ujjain.

Dubey was recognized by security officers, who then informed the police, when entering the temple at 8 a.m. on Thursday, reported the Times of India. The report said that policemen then turned up and apprehended Dubey after a fight.

#VikashDubey



Gangsters

In reel life In real life pic.twitter.com/JqwXEf3s3I — GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 9, 2020

According to NPTV, CCTV footage showed Dubey being taken away by policemen.

A video clip has been circulating online reportedly showing Dubey being held by a policeman and shouting: “I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur.” The policeman is then seen slapping Dubey.

According to reports, Dubey was not using a disguise and had no weapons on him.

Two men reported to be Dubey's fellow gang members were shot dead by police since he disappeared.

Read more:

India arrests Muslim student UP leader Sharjeel Usmani for anti-CAA protests: Reports

Pregnant Indian cow reportedly has mouth blown off, sparking social media uproar

Lebanon doctor gifts eyes to protesters who lost sight

Last Update: Thursday, 09 July 2020 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30