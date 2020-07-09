Terrorists kill eight soldiers in Chad: Security sources

At least eight soldiers in western Chad were killed when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected jihadists, security sources and a local official said Thursday.
Soldiers of the Chad Army sit on the back of a Land Cruiser at the Koundoul market, 25 km from N'Djamena, on January 3, 2020, upon their return after a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria. Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on January 4, 2020.
