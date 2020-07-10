Indian police shoot dead gangster Vikas Dubey after arrest

Indian police shot dead on Friday a man who had been accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen when he tried to flee from officers who had taken him into custody after he surrendered, officials said.
Forensic team work near a toppled vehicle which was carrying Vikas Dubey in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India July 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Dubey had been accused in 60 criminal cases, of various offences including attempted murder, and talk of his links with police and politicians has been dominating headlines ever since the shootout last week in which the eight police were killed and seven wounded.
इस वीडियो में कौनसे ऐंगल से आतंकवादी विकास दुबे को उज्जैन पुलिस ने 'गिरफ्तार' किया है ?— Anamika (@Anamika23649641) July 9, 2020
सब कुछ स्क्रिप्टेड था, ये वीडियो गवाही है । pic.twitter.com/x6wS1WRlss
With a population of more than 200 million, UP is India's most populous state. It has long been plagued crime and corruption.