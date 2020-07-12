Poland witnesses high turnout in knife-edged presidential election

Poles were voting in droves on Sunday in a knife-edge presidential election, as the deeply polarized country makes a choice that could have major consequences for relations with the European Union.
Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is facing Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a contest that highlights a divide between conservative, Catholic Poland and a country that seeks to be more open and socially liberal.
The election will determine if the government can deepen judicial reforms that the European Union says increase political control over the courts.
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, presidential candidate of the main opposition Civic Platform (PO) party, reacts after the announcement of the first exit poll results on the second round of the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, on July 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Former European Council President Donald Tusk wearing a protective face mask casts his ballot at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Sopot, Poland, on July 12, 2020. (Reuters)
The Archbishop of Krakow, Marek Jedraszewski, told worshippers in the southern city of Czestochowa on Saturday that Poland faces a “lethal danger” from ideologies that seek to undermine the traditional family structure and corrupt children.
Trzaskowski says he seeks a more tolerant Poland and has criticized PiS’s rhetoric, vowing to abolish state news channel TVP Info.
“Have you ever heard such homophobia, such anti-Semitism, such attacks on everybody who is brave enough to say ‘we have had enough’,” he asked supporters on Friday, contrasting PiS’s use of language with that of opposition politicians.
He has stressed that he would leave PiS’s social benefit programs intact and not seek to raise the retirement age.
Trzaskowski has tried to portray himself as someone who can unite a divided nation, but many observers say a period of bitter conflict between the PiS-dominated parliament and the presidential palace awaits if he wins.
People queue outside a polling station during the presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, on July 12, 2020. (Reuters)