Azerbaijani officers, soldiers killed in Armenia border clashes

An Azerbaijani general, a colonel, and five more soldiers were killed Tuesday in fresh border clashes with arch-foe Armenia, local media quoted officials as saying.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Deputy Defence Minister Karim Valiyev told media, including news agency APA and news website report.az, that Major General Polad Gashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, and five soldiers had “heroically died in action” on Tuesday morning.
That brings the total number of Azerbaijani dead to 11 since border clashes on Sunday reignited the simmering Azerbaijan-Armenia territorial conflict.
Valiyev claimed Azerbaijani forces had killed 100 Armenian troops, but Yerevan has so far denied any troop losses.
The two ex-Soviet republics have been in a protracted conflict for decades over Azerbaijan's southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea airport awards infrastructure contract, to open in 2022
Iran could use road-mobile missiles to target Saudi Arabia amid escalation: Report
Reports of Chinese commander killed in clashes, people ask if World War 3 coming soon
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 13:44 - GMT 10:44