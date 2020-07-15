Italian school bus hijacker sentenced to 24 years in jail

An Italian driver originally from Senegal who hijacked his bus with 50 schoolchildren onboard and set it ablaze to protest migrant deaths has been sentenced to 24 years jail, local media reported on Wednesday.
This undated photo handout by the Italian Carabinieri Press Office on March 21, 2019 shows driver Ousseynou Sy, a 47-year-old Italian citizen of Senegalese origin, after his arrest. (AFP)
(FromL) Niccolo, Fabio, Aurora, Adam and Rami, the five children who helped to save other children during the March 20 Milan bus attack, pose with their medals handovered by Italian Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Salvini in Rome, March 27, 2019. (AFP)
Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55