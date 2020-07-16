China says Pompeo welcome to visit Xinjiang, visit region’s Uighur Muslim minority

China reiterated on Thursday that it does not seek to challenge or replace the United States and called on Washington to view China objectively and return to reason in its policies towards Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that if the United States thinks that everything China does is a threat, such attitude would become self-fulfilling.

Hua also invited US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come to China and visit Xinjiang to see for himself that there are no human rights violations against the region’s Uighur Muslim minority.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59