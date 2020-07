A Ryanair aircraft has landed safely at Oslo’s main airport after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.



“The situation is not resolved. We are present with a large force,” police said, adding that all passengers had been safely evacuated.



The Danish Defense Command said on its Twitter account that the aircraft had been flying from London’s Stansted airport to Oslo.

Last Update: Friday, 17 July 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19