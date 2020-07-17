Suspect arrested in murder of tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh: Media reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the grisly murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, New York news media reported.
Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury condo on Tuesday, New York police said.
The suspect, identified as Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to be charged in the murder, several media outlets reported, including the New York Times, NBC’s New York TV station, the New York Daily News and the New York Post.
A spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report.
“Last I was told, we don’t have anyone in custody,” police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone. “There is no arrest. I don’t know where they’re getting the information from.”
