China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang figure in Pompeo-Johnson talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed China’s actions in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, according to a British summary of the discussion.



“They spoke about shared global security and foreign policy issues, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East Peace Process,” Downing Street said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London, on July 21, 2020. (Reuters)





“The Prime Minister and Secretary of State also underlined their commitment to negotiate a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that benefits the economies of both countries.”

Johnson and Pompeo underscored the importance of the US-led Five Eyes intelligence alliance.



Johnson also raised the death of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn who was killed in a road collision with a US diplomat’s wife.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need for justice to bedone for Harry Dunn and his family,” Downing Street said. “He

said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered.”

Pompeo congratulates UK on decision to drop Huawei

Pompeo congratulated Britain on its decision to strip out Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from its telecommunications network.



“I think the United Kingdom made a good decision,” he said, speaking to reporters in London on Tuesday.

Pompeo added: “We don’t have an end state that we seek from Huawei. We have an instinct for the people in the United States, which is to make sure that ... the private data that belongs to Americans doesn't end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”



Need to stand up for our values, says UK’s Raab



Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Britain, the United States and other allies needed to stand up for their values on the international stage, speaking alongside US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in London on

Tuesday.



“The UK is really clear that we need to work with our American friends, and also with other partners together in the international system to protect our freedoms and interest and stand up, as we’ve shown over Hong Kong, stand up for our values,” he said.

