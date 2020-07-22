NEWS
China warns students in US to ‘be on guard’ over ‘arbitrary interrogations’

Students exit a building between classes at Princeton University. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Beijing Wednesday 22 July 2020
China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to “be on guard” for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

“Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US,” said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.

-Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 14:06 - GMT 11:06

