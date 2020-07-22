Watch: Anti-police brutality protests, clashes continue in Portland

US protesters and federal officers are clashing again in Portland in recent days with more than 1,000 demonstrators taking to the streets waving signs against racism and chanting slogans.
Federal officers launched tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd late Tuesday night. The officers appeared to retreat by 0100 local time and protesters appeared to leave shortly thereafter, according to local media.
US President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security officials have defended the efforts of officers in Portland as the city has faced prolonged demonstrations against racial injustice, saying they were trying to protect federal property.
Portland’s mayor has protested the federal presence and Oregon’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit, saying federal agents had seized and detained people without probable cause.
On Monday, Trump suggested he would send federal law enforcement agents into other cities, saying without presenting evidence that Democratic mayors in those places had failed to control crime.
US authorities have banned drones from flying near federal buildings in Portland, Oregon, saying they believe federal officers have been surveilled by drones during protests against police violence, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said Wednesday.
