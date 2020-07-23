Macron seeks EU sanctions over Turkish ‘violations’ in Greek, Cypriot waters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demanded EU sanctions against Turkey for “violations” of Greek and Cypriot waters and said the European Union should act over the crisis in Libya.
Turkey and Greece are at loggerheads over overlapping claims for natural gas reserves, brought into sharp focus by attempts of EU member Cyprus to explore for gas in the Eastern Mediterranean amid strong Turkish objections.
Macron’s comments came after Turkey’s navy on Tuesday issued an advisory for seismic surveys in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete, a move Greece said was an attempt by Ankara to encroach on its continental shelf.
It also comes as relations between Paris and Ankara, two NATO allies, fray, with Paris repeatedly pointing the finger at Ankara over its role in Libya.
“I stand fully behind Cyprus and Greece in the face of theTurkish violations of their sovereignty. It is unacceptable thatthe maritime space of (EU) member states be violated and threatened,” Macron told reporters alongside his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades.
“Those who are doing that must be sanctioned.”
He said it would be a “serious mistake” for the EU to not respond.
