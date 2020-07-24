Coronavirus: US bans newly enrolled foreign students’ entry if all classes are online

Newly enrolled international students can’t come to the US if their university has announced a 100 percent online reopening for the fall semester, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Friday.

While students already studying in the US at schools that have declared fully online models are allowed to stay, those abroad won’t be allowed to enter the country unless their schools plan to offer a hybrid or fully in-person model of instruction.

The directive comes less than two weeks after ICE rescinded a policy requiring all international students to take at least one online class after a widespread backlash and a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 22:56 - GMT 19:56