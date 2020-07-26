Malaysian authorities launched a search on Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim to shore from a boat off the resort island of Langkawi.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Malaysia's coastguard said 25 people had tried to swim to shore late on Saturday when their boat was near the west coast of the island but only one reached land.
Two boats and one aircraft were sent out on Sunday to scour an area of more than 100 square nautical miles, according to Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, provincial director for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
“We have relayed information to other rescue agencies and local fishing communities and will also inform the Thai authorities ... to assist in the search,” Zawawi said in a statement.
Malaysia launches search for 24 Rohingya feared drowned off resort island
Malaysian authorities launched a search on Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim to shore from a boat off the resort island of Langkawi.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 18372 Views Coronavirus: COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know
- 6137 Views Coronavirus: Over 20 people catch COVID-19 at Abu Dhabi wedding
- 4990 Views Coronavirus: Flying from Dubai to UK, European Union requires COVID-19 PCR test
- 3567 Views Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf
- 3343 Views Coronavirus: Oman begins nationwide lockdown, imposes fines for curfew violators
- 3242 Views Coronavirus: Countries that need two COVID-19 PCR tests to travel to Dubai list
- 52639 Views What do Drake’s Arabic lyrics mean on Only You Freestyle? Middle East Twitter reacts
- 18372 Views Coronavirus: COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know
- 16286 Views Two US fighter jets force Iranian passenger plane to make an emergency landing: Pilot
- 12691 Views Missing Saudi Arabian man found dead in desert, died while praying
- 11839 Views Qatar, Turkey, Muslim Brotherhood leading campaign to ‘vilify’ UAE: Gargash
- 10621 Views Coronavirus: ‘No date yet’ for international flights to, from Saudi Arabia, says GACA