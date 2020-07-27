Trump to shift focus on American energy this week

US President Donald Trump will shift his focus to American energy dominance during a stop in Texas later this week that will include his first visit to an oil rig.
During the stop Wednesday at Double Eagle Energy in the west Texas city of Midland, Trump will discuss how the US is achieving energy dominance by cutting regulations, simplifying permitting and encouraging private investment in energy infrastructure, the White House said.
Trump will also tour an oil rig in Midland, the city where former President George W. Bush was raised and where he met his wife, Laura, who was born there.
While in Texas, Trump will raise money for the Republican Party and his reelection campaign at a fundraising luncheon with supporters in nearby Odessa.
It will be Trump’s 16th visit as president to Texas, the White House said. He won the state in 2016 by nine percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and Democrats are hoping for a more competitive race this year against Biden — if not an outright Biden win.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 02:54 - GMT 23:54