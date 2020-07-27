US elections: Trump says his campaign has 'more enthusiasm' than any other in history

US President Donald Trump said Sunday his presidential campaign had “more enthusiasm” than any campaign in American history.

Trump was seen stepping out of a vehicle in New Jersey and tossing “Making America Great Again,” hats to supporters while fist-pumping to chants of “Four more years.”

Earlier in the day, he said that the “Silent Majority will speak on NOVEMBER THIRD!!!” referring to the US presidential elections that will almost certainly pit him against Democratic candidate and former vice president, Joe Biden. “Fake Suppression Polls & Fake News will not save the Radical Left,” Trump tweeted. He often refers to Democrats as extreme leftists.

“The Trump Campaign has more ENTHUSIASM, according to many than any campaign in the history of our great Country - Even more than 2016. Biden has NONE!” Trump said.

The sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats continues to deepen as the 100-days countdown to the presidential elections begins.

Civil rights icon and US Congressman John Lewis, who passed away on July 17, was taken across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama on Sunday. The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for African Americans’ voting rights.

Trump has long been accused of racism, and a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reported that Trump’s approval for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic fell to a new low. Just 32 percent of Americans said they were supportive of his approach, according to the poll. Even Trump’s standing on the economy, long the high water mark for the president, has fallen over the past few months after seeming ascendant earlier this year.

