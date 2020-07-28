Russia’s Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed by phone the intensified military conflict on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Monday.
“Readiness was expressed to coordinate efforts for stabilization in the region,” the Kremlin said.
Putin said earlier this month that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was a highly sensitive matter for Russia.
Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020