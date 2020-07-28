Trump administration sending more federal officers to Portland protests: Report

The Trump administration is sending at least 100 additional federal officers to Portland, Oregon, the Washington Post reported on Monday, as confrontations between anti-racism protesters and federal authorities have intensified.
The US Marshals Service decided last week to send 100 deputy marshals to fortify authorities guarding the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the Post said, citing an internal email.
The Department of Homeland Security is considering sending 50 additional Customs and Border Protection personnel to the city, it said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Friday night, US agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot toward the building as raucous demonstrations continued in the city.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 00:40 - GMT 21:40