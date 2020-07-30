Twitter defends allowing Iran’s Khamenei to call for genocide while censoring Trump

Twitter is under fire after defending its decision to allow Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to call for genocide on the platform, while censoring tweets from US President Donald Trump.
I kid you not! At Knesset hearing on Antisemitism, @Twitter rep tells me they flag @realDonaldTrump because it serves ‘public conversation’, but not Iran's @khamenei_ir call for GENOCIDE, which passes for acceptable 'commentary on political issues of the day'. cc. @CotlerWunsh pic.twitter.com/AXwjkrvlql— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 29, 2020
The Zionist regime is the most evident example of state terrorism. Ever since Britain’s anti-Islamic, antihuman policies put the Zionists to rule in #Palestine, they have been acting like a cancerous tumor, furthering their goals by massacring children, women and men.#FlyTheFlag— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 19, 2020
Some argue that the Zionist regime is a reality that the region must come to terms with. Today the #Covid_19 is a reality; should it be accepted or fought?!— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 22, 2020
The long-lasting virus of Zionism will be uprooted thanks to the determination and faith of the youth. #Covid1948
This change in equation in occupied lands will bring the question of Palestine closer to final steps. Palestinian Authority has a great responsibility in this regard. One cannot communicate with a savage enemy except by force &brave people of Palestine are set to gain this power.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 22, 2020
When @Twitter rep says @realDonaldTrump tweet violated their standards for "glorification of violence and the risk that it can possibly inspire harm", but is totally cool with @khamenei_ir straight up calling for genocide. Makes perfect sense. Not. https://t.co/gx8uddTEb6— Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) July 29, 2020
As @jack and @Twitter continue to censor the free speech of many conservatives – including the President – the Ayatollah Khamenei’s account remains active and is posting #antiSemitic tweets promoting genocide.https://t.co/Jr2xWuwvM7— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 29, 2020