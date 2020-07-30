NEWS
WORLD

US President Trump suggests delay in presidential election over coronavirus obstacles

President Donald Trump departs on weekend travel to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Agencies Thursday 30 July 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the 2020 election, citing the coronavirus and what he said would be “fraudulent” voting.

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump asked in a tweet.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” the tweet said.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona that “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country."

The coronavirus pandemic remains out of control in swaths of the United States, including most recently in Republican-led states like Florida and Texas.

During the presidential primary contests earlier this year, several states delayed voting or opened fewer polling sites.

Read more:

Twitter defends allowing Iran’s Khamenei to call for genocide while censoring Trump

Turkey passes controversial social media regulation bill, reveals decision on Twitter

Coronavirus: Hajj pilgrims embark on first day of rituals amid COVID-19 measures

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top