US President Trump suggests delay in presidential election over coronavirus obstacles

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the 2020 election, citing the coronavirus and what he said would be “fraudulent” voting.
“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump asked in a tweet.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” the tweet said.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Last month, Trump told supporters in Arizona that “This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country."
The coronavirus pandemic remains out of control in swaths of the United States, including most recently in Republican-led states like Florida and Texas.
During the presidential primary contests earlier this year, several states delayed voting or opened fewer polling sites.
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19