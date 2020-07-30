US elections: Obama attacks Trump, Republicans for discouraging voters

Former US President Barack Obama lashed out at President Donald Trump and the Republican party Thursday, calling on voters to exercise their right in the upcoming elections and “continue marching.”

Speaking at a memorial service to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, Obama also lambasted the federal government for repressing “peaceful protesters.”

“Even as we sit here, there are those who are in power doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by targeting minorities,” and students, Obama said after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush gave their speeches.

Obama attacked the Supreme Court for a “weakened” voting rights act and said that “some state legislators unleashed a flood of laws to make voting harder,” especially where there is a minority turnout. “It’s not a mystery or an accident,” Obama said as those gathered stood inside an Atlanta church and applauded.

Trump’s predecessor also hit out at the use of federal agents against protesters in states where anti-racism and anti-government demonstrations have taken place since the killing of George Floyd.

“We can witness our federal government sending federal agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators,” Obama said, encouraging the continuation of peaceful protests.

