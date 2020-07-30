US evaluating sanctions response to Turkey purchase of Russian system: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the US was continuing to evaluate how it would respond to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.
"We continue to evaluate how to apply sanctions in order to achieve our end objective,” Pompeo said under questioning from Democratic Senator Bob Menendez at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
US-China relations
Pompeo also said the “tide is turning” in US dealings with China, saying there is international support for American policies, including the step-up of maritime maneuvers in the South China Sea and opposition to the use of Chinese technology in international 5G networks.
Reflecting rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, Pompeo took a tough line on China.
“We see the Chinese Communist Party for what it is: the center threat of our times,” Pompeo said.
In recent days, Washington and Beijing have each closed one of the other country’s consulates - the US closing China’s office in Houston and China retaliating by shuttering the US facility in Chengdu - and Pompeo recently announced an end to Hong Kong’s special trading status.
“We closed the consulate in Houston because it was a den of spies,” Pompeo said.
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 16:38 - GMT 13:38