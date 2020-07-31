Germany to discuss how to help regions affected by US troop withdrawals: Minister

The German defense minister said on Friday that she would hold talks after the summer with the premiers of states affected by US plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany to see how the national armed forces can help those regions.
“Regarding the regrettable plans to withdraw US troops, I will, at the beginning of the parliamentary session after the summer, invite the premiers of the states affected to discuss how the Bundeswehr can support the affected regions,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We’re bearing German and European interests in mind. The truth is that a good life in Germany and Europe increasingly depends on how we ensure our own security,” she added.
The US military on Wednesday unveiled the troop withdrawal plans, in fallout from President Donald Trump’s long-simmering feud with Berlin but said it will keep nearly half of those forces in Europe to address tension with Russia.
Read more:
US to pull 11,800 troops from hub of Middle East operations: Officials
US forces in Iraq carry out overnight strike on ISIS cell
US WHO withdrawal a ‘setback for global cooperation’: Berlin
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53