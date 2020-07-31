Turkish military officer in Tampa charged with killing wife for postpartum depression

A Turkish military officer stationed at a base in Tampa has been charged with multiple accounts of battery and false imprisonment after he tied up his wife and stuck a sock in her mouth, causing her to die.

Huseyin Kurtdere was charged with three counts of false imprisonment and three counts of battery for the part he played in his wife’s death, local media reported.

The 39-year-old told police that his wife Nalan had started acting erratically after she stopped taking pills to treat her postpartum depression.

Kurtdere then tied up his wife to their bed and put a sock in her mouth but said he would occasionally untie her.

When she tried to escape their home, he then gave her melatonin pills – which are commonly used for insomnia – which he said “calmed [her] down”, according to the report.

Kurtdere’s seven-year-old daughter reportedly told police that her father had forced her to help him tie up her mother’s ankles. The couple has two other children, aged four and eight months.

When his wife stopped breathing, Kurtdere called an ambulance and had been attempting to resuscitate her when they arrived.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday to determine the cause of death and has yet to be released.

Kurtdere’s bail was set at $245,000 and a judge ordered him to hand over his passport.

If he pays his bail, Kurtdere must wear a GPS ankle monitor, remain under house arrest, and have no contact with his children, the report added.

The couple has been living in an apartment in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Tampa since the major was stationed at the MacDill Air Force Base to represent Turkey on the US Central Command Coalition in 2019.

One of the largest military coalitions in US history, the group includes about 50 nations who work together to fight terrorism.

