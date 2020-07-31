US imposes sanctions on Chinese company, individuals for human rights violations

The United States imposed human rights sanctions on a Chinese company on Friday, targeting the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with two individuals, according to the Treasury Department’s website.

The move was yet another step in the deteriorating relations between the United States and China and came a week after Trump closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to shutter the US consulate in Chengdu.

Friday’s move blacklisted the Xinjiang Production andConstruction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with Sun Jinlong,

former party secretary of the XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, deputy party secretary and commander of the XPCC, “for their connection

to serious human rights abuse against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang,” the Treasury said in a statement.



The Treasury identified the company as a paramilitary organization in the Xinjiang region that is subordinate to the Chinese Communist Party and “enhances internal control over the region by advancing China’s vision of economic development.”



Washington’s action freezes any US assets of the company and officials and generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them. The Treasury also issued a license on Friday, authorizing certain wind down and divestment transactions and activities related to blocked subsidiaries of the XPCC until September 30.

Read more:



US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report



UK will boost capabilities to handle space threats from Russia, China: Defense Min



The new move comes three weeks after Washington imposed sanctions on the autonomous region of Xinjiang’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of China’s powerful Politburo, and three other officials. Chen was described as the highest ranking Chinese official that the United States has sanctioned.



The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps is a quasi-military group created in 1954 and initially made up of demobilized soldiers, who spent part of their time in military training and the rest turning the region’s arid land into farms.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



Civilian members from eastern China later joined the corps, and it now numbers 3.11 million people, or more than 12 percent of the region’s population. It is almost entirely made up of Han Chinese in a region that is home to the Muslim Uighur people.



Experts have said the group is like a “state within a state” and has established new cities in the region with schools and universities and jurisdiction over police and courts.



China denies that Uighurs are unfairly marginalized, and says it is addressing underdevelopment and lack of jobs in heavily Uighur areas.

Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 18:13 - GMT 15:13