Trump says US may ban TikTok; NYT reports Microsoft in talks to buy app

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was looking at lot of alternatives regarding Chinese firm ByteDance's TikTok video app, including the possibility of a ban.
"We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some others things," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Florida.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
"There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening. So, we'll see what happens," he said.
People familiar with the matter have said the United States is preparing to take action on TikTok amid concerns over the security of the personal data collected by the popular short video app.
Separately, the New York Times reported that Microsoft was in talks to buy the ByteDance-owned TikTok, according to a source.
Read more:
‘We are not the enemy’: TikTok slams Facebook
US considering banning TikTok, Chinese apps amid security concerns: Pompeo
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 22:45 - GMT 19:45