Ukraine to ‘maximize’ compensation over jet shot down by Iran

Ukraine said on Thursday it will seek to maximize compensation for relatives of people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down by Iran earlier this year.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8 amid heightened US-Iran tensions.
Iran’s civil aviation authority said the misalignment of an air defense unit’s radar system was the key “human error” that led to the accidental downing of the plane.
Ukraine will “make every effort to maximize compensation” over the incident, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after talks with an Iranian delegation began in Kiev on Thursday.
“The process will not be easy,” he added in the video statement.
Ukraine “will achieve justice, no matter how much time and effort it costs,” the foreign minister said.
Kuleba said he believes the compensation “will slightly ease the pain and grief of the relatives” of all 176 people killed on board of the jet.
