Thousands attend rally in far-eastern Russian city in support of jailed governor

Thousands of people braved the rain in the far-eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday to attend another huge protest march against the arrest of the region’s popular governor.

For a fourth weekend, demonstrators marched through the streets chanting anti-Kremlin slogans and in support of ex-governor Sergei Furgal, who was arrested and taken to Moscow last month to face charges of masterminding murders 15 years ago.

The arrest of the 50-year-old -- who was elected in 2018, beating a rival from the majority United Russia party -- has sparked unprecedented protests in the far eastern region.

Locals see the move as politically motivated and question why he is being tried in the far-away capital.

“To grab the governor like that, like the worst bandit... that’s spitting into the faces of the citizens who elected him,” 40-year-old Stanislav Nasonov told AFP at the rally.

A woman holds up a placard reading Freedom for Sergei Furgal, during an unauthorised rally in support of Sergei Furgal in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on August 1, 2020. (AFP)

Furgal, held in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison, has been fired, and President Vladimir Putin has replaced him with a new young governor with no ties to the region in a move that has not gone down well in Khabarovsk.

The rally on Saturday was visibly smaller than the previous weekend, which was the largest over 22 days of near daily protests.

Journalists estimated turnout at around 30,000 people while the Khabarovsk city hall put the number at just 3,500, claiming there was “falling interest.”



Despite a downpour, spirits were high among the marchers, who clapped, waved signs and Russian flags and chanted “20 years -- no trust” in reference to the time Vladimir Putin has spent in power.

“Our freedom of choice is being taken away,” said pensioner Pyotr Smirnov, 65. “We are protesting to open that window again, and not just for us but for the whole of Russia.”

A protest of several hundred in support of Khabarovsk was also held in Vladivostok, where police detained several people, according to OVD-Info group which tracks arrests at rallies.

