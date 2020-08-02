Wildfire season: Southern California ‘Apple Fire’ forces nearly 8,000 to evacuate

Nearly 8,000 residents of Riverside County in Southern California were forced to evacuate their homes on Saturday as a wildfire spread uncontained across 12,000 acres, the County fire department said.
#AppleFIRE [UPDATE] 8:00 p.m. 08/01/2020 - The Apple Fire is now 12,000 acres and remains 0% contained.— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 2, 2020
Several EVACUATION ORDERS and warnings remain in place. Please visit https://t.co/NNPcufL1ea to search if your address is in an evacuation area. pic.twitter.com/qyV6NMUUqT
Residents of 2,586 homes, totaling around 7,800 people, had been told to evacuate, the department said.
The fire had grown from 700 acres on Friday evening to 12,000 acres by Sunday morning and was 0 percent contained, according to the County fire department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).