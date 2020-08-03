Iraqi-born Hala Jarbou appointed as US federal judge

An Iraqi-born judge was appointed to serve as a federal judge in the US District Court, the US Senate announced Monday.
In March, Hala Jarbou was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the Judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The US Embassy in Baghdad said that she is the first Chaldean American to be nominated to serve as a federal judge. “Judge Jarbou was born in Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child with her family,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.
Jarbou was a judge on Michigan’s Sixth Judicial Circuit. Before that, Jarbou was an Assistant US Attorney in the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Michigan. She prosecuted cases involving drug and firearms offenses, child pornography, and high-level drug trafficking, according to a statement from the White House.
She also served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.
