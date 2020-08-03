Mike Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process: Taliban spokesman

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video meeting on Monday with the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar Akhund, to discuss the Afghanistan peace process, a Taliban spokesman said.
Pompeo and Baradar, who is based in Qatar, also discussed the issue of prisoners whose release by the Afghan government is demanded by the insurgents, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Doha, said on Twitter.
Under a deal signed by the Taliban and the US in February, the “intra-Afghan” talks were slated to start in March, but were delayed amid political infighting in Kabul and as a contentious prisoner swap dragged on.
The deal stipulated that Kabul would free around 5,000 Taliban prisoners in return for 1,000 Afghan security personnel held captive by the Taliban.
The National Security Council said Sunday that a further 300 Taliban prisoners had been released since Friday, taking the total number of insurgents freed so far to just over 4,900.
Authorities however have refused to free hundreds of inmates accused of serious crimes that the insurgents had requested for release.
The Taliban said they have already fulfilled their side of the exchange.
- with AFP
Last Update: Monday, 03 August 2020 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30