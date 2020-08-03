Trump appointee: Democrats are being 'radical anti-Christian leftists'

The Deputy White House liaison at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) unleashed on Monday a tirade of verbal attacks against Democrats for what she alleged were “radical anti-Christian leftists.”

“Senators Tim Kaine and Cory Booker have demanded my ouster from USAID, purely because of my Christian beliefs. I will not be bullied into submission by radical anti-Christian leftists like Cory Booker,” Merritt Corrigan tweeted.

Local media reports emerged that Corrigan would step down from her post later this week.

She also accused Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Elliot Engel, both Democrats, of engaging in a “corrupt campaign" to remove her from USAID. Corrigan will hold a news conference on Thursday, she said, where she will elaborate on her accusations.

In June, USAID released a statement defending Corrigan and other department officials, who were political appointees.

“I want to specifically condemn the unwarranted and malicious attacks on Deputy Chief of Staff Bethany Kozma, Deputy White House Liaison Merritt Corrigan, and Religious Freedom Advisor Mark Lloyd. USAID is honored to have Bethany Kozma, Merritt Corrigan, and Mark Lloyd serve at the agency. They are committed to enacting the policies of President Donald J. Trump,” a statement from Acting USAID Administrator John Barsa said.

